Stauskas (knee) didn't arrive in time for the Cavaliers' morning shootaround and is uncertain to play Tuesday against the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The Cavaliers acquired Stauskas and Wade Baldwin from the Trail Blazers on Sunday, shipping away Rodney Hood in the deal. Given that neither player has had a chance to practice with Cleveland yet, it's unlikely that coach Larry Drew will summon either from the bench Tuesday as anything more than an emergency option. Stauskas is playing on an expiring contract and is unlikely to have a place in the rebuilding Cavaliers' plans for 2019-20 and beyond, so he'll likely have a tough time finding minutes once he gets acclimated to his new digs.