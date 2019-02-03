Cavaliers' Nik Stauskas: Traded to Cavaliers
Stauskas has been traded to the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Stauskas, along with Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks, are heading to Cleveland in exchange for Rodney Hood. Prior to the trade, Stauskas averaged 6.1 points over 15.3 minutes per game. In Cleveland, he will likely slot into a reserve role on the wing, and should offer depth and play a similar role to what he did in Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out for remainder of game•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Upgraded to available•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Listed as doubtful•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Out Thursday vs. Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Nik Stauskas: Scores five points in 16 minutes•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...