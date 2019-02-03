Stauskas has been traded to the Cavaliers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Stauskas, along with Wade Baldwin and two future second-round picks, are heading to Cleveland in exchange for Rodney Hood. Prior to the trade, Stauskas averaged 6.1 points over 15.3 minutes per game. In Cleveland, he will likely slot into a reserve role on the wing, and should offer depth and play a similar role to what he did in Portland.