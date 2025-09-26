Omier and the Cavaliers have agreed to a training camp deal, Evan Dammarell of DownEuclid.com reports.

The undrafted rookie will likely be trying to land a spot with the G League's Cleveland Charge while participating at Cavaliers camp. Omier was a standout for Nicaragua during this summer's FIBA AmeriCup tournament, averaging 22.3 points, 18.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game over three appearances.