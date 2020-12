Pelle signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Saturday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Pelle appeared in 24 games with the 76ers last season, averaging 2.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 9.7 minutes. The 27-year-old is a former top-75 recruit from the 2011 class and has shown upside as a shot-blocker and rebounder.