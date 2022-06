Agbaji was selected by the Cavaliers with the 14th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

Agbaji averaged 18.8 points and 5.1 rebounds as a senior for Kansas en route to a 2022 National Championship. Joining a Cleveland team anchored by Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen with Darius Garland as the star, Agbaji settles into an important role as a three-point shooter and defender. He connected on 40.9 percent of his threes on 6.5 attempts per game with the Jayhawks in 2021-22.