White tallied 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 84-96 win over the Kings.

While he's consistently put up strong numbers on the boards throughout summer league, White had previously been kept in check offensively, so Wednesday's 13-point effort was a step in the right direction. He only knocked down 40 percent of his field goal attempts, but he was actively looking for his shot and was second only to first-round pick Collin Sexton in attempts. Despite finishing last season on the Cavaliers active roster, White's contract for the 2018-19 campaign isn't guaranteed, so he'll need to continue to play well if he wants a shot at a final roster spot.