White has signed a contract with the Cavaliers for the remainder of the season.

White signed a 10-day deal with the team in mid-March, but didn't end up seeing the floor. Regardless, he apparently made a good enough impression on the organization to bring him back for the postseason. He began the year with Miami, playing in five games, averaging 4.0 points and 2.2 rebounds in 16.0 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories