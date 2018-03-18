Cavaliers' Okaro White: Will sign 10-day contract with Cavaliers
White will sign a 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
White spent some time with the Heat earlier this season, but a broken foot that he suffered in mid-November held him to just six total games played. It also eventually costed him a spot on the team's roster in early February and he's been looking for work ever since. A 10-day deal with the Cavaliers should allow White an opportunity to show the team what he can do, though he won't see enough minutes to be a relevant fantasy commodity.
