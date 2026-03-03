Sarr agreed to a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Sarr will aim to provide depth for the Cavs at center, though he'll likely see the majority of his opportunities in the G League, barring an injury to Jarrett Allen, Thomas Bryant or Evan Mobley. Sarr made 38 appearances for the G League's Raptors 905 this season, during which he averaged 11.5 points on 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 7.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks in 24.0 minutes per game.