Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: Expected to play Wednesday
Coach Larry Drew said he expects McCaw to play Wednesday against the Heat, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
McCaw is trending towards making his Cleveland debut against Miami on Wednesday after signing with the Cavaliers over the weekend. It's unclear how prominent of a role the guard will immediately play for his new team with Rodney Hood (Achilles), David Nwaba (ankle), Cedi Osman, Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson and Matthew Dellavedova also options for Cleveland on the wing.
