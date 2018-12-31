Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: Officially joins Cleveland

McCaw was officially added to the Cavaliers roster Sunday when Golden State declined to match the two-year, $6 million offer sheet he signed with Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

After declining to sign the qualifying offer extended by the Warriors this summer, McCaw remained away from Golden State throughout training camp and the regular season before finding a new home in the Eastern Conference. While he'll move from one of the NBA's more talented rosters to one of its least, McCaw won't necessarily be in store for a major uptick in playing time with all of Rodney Hood (Achilles), David Nwaba (ankle), Cedi Osman, Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson and Matthew Dellavedova on hand to fill minutes on the wing. Since McCaw hasn't been involved in a team structure since the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals last June, it may take several games before coach Larry Drew is comfortable inserting the swingman into the rotation.