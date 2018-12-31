Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: Officially joins Cleveland
McCaw was officially added to the Cavaliers roster Sunday when Golden State declined to match the two-year, $6 million offer sheet he signed with Cleveland, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
After declining to sign the qualifying offer extended by the Warriors this summer, McCaw remained away from Golden State throughout training camp and the regular season before finding a new home in the Eastern Conference. While he'll move from one of the NBA's more talented rosters to one of its least, McCaw won't necessarily be in store for a major uptick in playing time with all of Rodney Hood (Achilles), David Nwaba (ankle), Cedi Osman, Alec Burks, Jordan Clarkson and Matthew Dellavedova on hand to fill minutes on the wing. Since McCaw hasn't been involved in a team structure since the Warriors' run to the NBA Finals last June, it may take several games before coach Larry Drew is comfortable inserting the swingman into the rotation.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: To join Cavs•
-
Patrick McCaw: Potentially heading to Cleveland•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Does not practice Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs three minutes in Game 2 win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...