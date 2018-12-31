Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: To join Cavs
McCaw (contract dispute) will likely become a member of the Cavaliers with Golden State unlikely to match Cleveland's offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Warriors will have until Sunday at midnight to match the qualifying offer, although there's no expectation that they'll do so. Assuming McCaw does indeed join the Cavaliers, it's unclear as to when he might see game action.
More News
-
Patrick McCaw: Potentially heading to Cleveland•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Does not practice Friday•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Yet to sign qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Tendered qualifying offer•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Logs three minutes in Game 2 win•
-
Warriors' Patrick McCaw: Will play in Game 2•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...