Cavaliers' Patrick McCaw: To join Cavs

McCaw (contract dispute) will likely become a member of the Cavaliers with Golden State unlikely to match Cleveland's offer sheet, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Warriors will have until Sunday at midnight to match the qualifying offer, although there's no expectation that they'll do so. Assuming McCaw does indeed join the Cavaliers, it's unclear as to when he might see game action.

