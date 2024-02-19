Nance signed a two-way contract with the Cavaliers on Monday.

Nance started the season on a G League deal with the Cleveland Charge but received a 10-day contract from the Cavaliers on Jan. 18. He appeared in two NBA games during that stretch but totaled only four minutes. Nance will likely continue to spend most of his time with the Charge, where he's averaging 13.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 blocks per game, but he can now move freely between the Cavaliers and their G League affiliate.