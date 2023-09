Nance signed a contract with the Cavaliers on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nance was productive to close out his collegiate career, as he averaged 11.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.2 minutes per game over his final three years in college, which he split between Northwestern and North Carolina. He went undrafted this summer but will now attempt to compete for a role with Cleveland.