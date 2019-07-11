Cavaliers' Phil Booth: Lethal from distance in loss
Booth compiled 13 points (4-9 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 16 minutes during the Cavaliers' 99-78 loss to the Pelicans in a Las Vegas Summer League game Wednesday.
Booth made excellent use of his modest minutes, checking in second in bench scoring behind Malik Newman and third overall on the Cavaliers for the night. The Villanova product has acquitted himself well during limited opportunity in Las Vegas, averaging 9.0 points on 50.0 percent shooting across just 12.7 minutes in three games.
