Cook scored five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and handed out three assists in 18 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Hawks.

The Cavs acquired Cook via a 10-day contract midway through last week, and he's benefited from a pair of blowouts in his first two games in Cleveland. Cook was able to play 17 minutes and post 13 points in Friday's 34-point loss at New Orleans. In non-blowouts, he may struggle to find consistent minutes, but either way, Cook is unlikely to play enough to warrant fantasy attention.