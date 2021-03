Cook will sign a second 10-day contract with the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Cook joined the Cavs on a 10-day deal back on Mar. 10, and with the contract set to expire Sunday night, the team will bring the guard back for at least another week-and-a-half. The ex-Laker has appeared in four games for the Cavs, totaling 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals across 51 minutes.