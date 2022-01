Rondo (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Rondo is reportedly dealing with a sore right hamstring and will be forced to miss Wednesday's game as a result. Kevin Pangos and RJ Nembhard could see additional minutes in the Cavs' backcourt in relief of starting point guard Darius Garland. Rondo's next chance to return will be Friday against the Spurs.