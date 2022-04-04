Rondo (ankle) finished with six points (2-3 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two assists, two steals and one rebound across 14 minutes Sunday in the Cavaliers' 112-108 loss to the 76ers.

Back in action after an 11-game absence, Rondo stepped back in as the primary backup to starting point guard Darius Garland, replacing Brandon Goodwin in the rotation. Though he provided some quality three-point shooting in his return, Rondo can't be counted on to regularly contribute in that category, as he's only converting at a 34.1 percent clip on 2.3 attempts per game for the season. Instead, Rondo is probably best viewed as a streaming option for assists, and a low-end one at that while Garland is healthy and playing big minutes.