Neto (ankle) is available for Friday's matchup against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Neto was sidelined for Wednesday's win over Boston due to an ankle injury and was listed as questionable for Friday. However, he's been cleared to play and may see an increased role with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Darius Garland (knee) both sidelined. Across his first six appearances, Neto has averaged 3.2 points, 1.3 assists and 1.2 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game.