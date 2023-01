Neto has not played in either of the Cavaliers' last two games since Ricky Rubio returned from a knee injury.

Rubio made his season debut Thursday at Portland and was also active for Saturday night's loss to the Timberwolves. The veteran looks to have essentially usurped Neto's role in the rotation as the backup to Darius Garland. Even before Rubio's return, Neto wasn't commanding much fantasy attention, but at this point he can safely be ignored in the vast majority of leagues.