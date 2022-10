Neto finished Wednesday's 103-92 win over the Magic with seven points (1-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) over 14 minutes.

Neto hasn't logged more than 15 minutes in a game through the first four, including three where starting point guard Darius Garland was sidelined. Donovan Mitchell has taken over as the primary ballhandler in those contests, with Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade each receiving at least a start. Neto's upside remains limited as long as one of Garland or Mitchell is available.