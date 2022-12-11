Neto posted five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and four assists in 14 minutes during Saturday's 110-102 victory over the Thunder.

Neto played a relevant role again Saturday but failed to put up anything close to a viable fantasy line. With Donovan Mitchell (leg) sidelined, the Cavaliers are going to need Neto to soak up more of the backup playmaking minutes. with that said, Mitchell's injury does not sound serious, meaning Neto could find himself on the outer as soon as Monday against the Spurs.