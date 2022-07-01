Neto and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year, veteran-minimum contract, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Neto became the latest addition to the Cavs' roster after Ricky Rubio (knee) and Robin Lopez agreed to deals with the team Friday. He'll presumably operate as one of the main backups to Darius Garland until Rubio is cleared to return from the torn ACL he suffered last season. In 70 games with the Wizards last season, Neto averaged 7.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 19.6 minutes per contest.