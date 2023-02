Neto racked up 14 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 113-85 win over the Pistons.

Neto earned his first start of the season, leading the team in assists and steals while finishing two dimes shy of a double-double. Neto set a season-high mark in assists while tying a season-high in points during Wednesday's win.