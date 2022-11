Neto (ankle) is out Wednesday against the Celtics, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff notes that during Neto's absence, Cedi Osman, Caris LeVert, Donovan Mitchell, and even Evan Mobley could soak up backup point guard duties. Osman seeing extra touches would be the most actionable scenario for fantasy managers.