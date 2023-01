Neto amassed 14 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 90-88 win over the Suns.

Neto posted a bench-leading scoring total en route to setting a season-high point total in 20-plus minutes of action. Neto's double-digit outing was the his second of the year, with the other being a 10-point performance Nov. 4 against Detroit.