Neto registered 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Friday's 112-88 win over the Pistons.

Neto was held out of Cleveland's last matchup Wednesday against the Celtics, but he managed to log a season-high in minutes Friday evening while also scoring in double figures for the first time in seven matchups. While Darius Garland is expected to shoulder a heavy workload on a nightly basis, Neto will add a veteran presence to the Cavalier's backcourt when needed.