Neto will enter the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Neto will be earning his first start of the season with both Donovan Mitchell (groin) and Darius Garland (thumb) out, so he could be someone to think about as a streamer or low-budget target in daily fantasy leagues. Ricky Rubio should also get some extended run in this one, so he's worth a look if you need a boost in dimes.