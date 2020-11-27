Tucker, along with a second-round pick, was traded from the Jazz to the Cavaliers in exchange for cash Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Tucker appeared in 20 games for the Jazz as a rookie last season, totaling 62 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 161 minutes. He spent considerable time in the G League between the Wisconsin Herd and the Salt Lake City Starts, altogether averaging 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 33.4 minutes. The Cavaliers will take a chance on him as a development project.