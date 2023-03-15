Rubio (knee) is listed as available for Wednesday's game versus the 76ers but is unlikely to play.
Despite initially being listed as out, Rubio will be available only in an emergency scenario Wednesday, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. The veteran point guard is averaging 7.4 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 19.2 minutes across his last five games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play against Phialdeplhia•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Pops for 11 points in win•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Sneaky production Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Not on Friday's injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Ruled out•