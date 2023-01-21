Rubio (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Bucks.
Rubio will be back in the rotation following a rest day on the front end of the Cavaliers' Friday/Saturday back-to-back. He could see an increased role with Donovan Mitchell (groin) sidelined.
