Rubio won't start in Saturday's Eastern Conference First Round against the Knicks.
Rubio drew a pair of starts to close the regular season with the Cavs opting to rest their starters ahead of the playoffs and will rejoin the reserves for the team's playoff opener. Rubio should assume backup point guard duties behind Darius Garland on Saturday.
