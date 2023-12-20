Rubio (personal) and the Cavaliers have recently begun discussing a potential parting of ways, Shams Charania and Joe Vardon of The Athletic report.

Shortly before he was expected to play for the Spanish national team in the FIBA Basketball World Cup, Rubio announced Aug. 5 that he was putting his playing career on hold indefinitely to focus on mental health. Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman then announced prior to the start of training camp in October that Rubio would remain away from the team, with Cleveland offering no timeline for the 33-year-old to resume playing. More than two months later, Rubio doesn't appear any closer to resuming his career, with Charania and Vardon reporting that, at a minimum, the veteran point guard isn't expected to play at any point during the 2023-24 season. The Cavaliers have been content to keep Rubio on the roster all season despite his return not being imminent, but with starters Darius Garland (jaw) and Evan Mobley (knee) facing long-term absences, the team is eager to open up Rubio's spot for a player who can contribute right away. Look for Rubio and the Cavaliers to come to terms on a buyout agreement in the near future. Rubio is currently in the second season of the three-year, $18.44 million deal he signed with Cleveland in the summer of 2022.