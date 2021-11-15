Rubio will start Monday's game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Jarrett Allen (illness) will not be available, so the Cavs will be forced to go with a smaller lineup featuring Rubio and Darius Garland in the backcourt and Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade at the forward spots. Evan Mobley will slide up to fill Allen's customary center position. Rubio is coming off of a 16-point, seven-assist, five-rebound, one-steal effort in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Celtics in Cleveland.