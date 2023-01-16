Coach J.B. Bickerstaff expects Rubio to play approximately 15 minutes during Monday's game against the Pelicans, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports.

Rubio made his season debut Thursday against the Trail Blazers after recovering from a torn ACL. He played 10 minutes against Portland before playing 13 minutes Saturday against Minnesota, and the Cavaliers will continue to ease him into action following his lengthy layoff.