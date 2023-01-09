Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Rubio (knee) is "really close" to returning, but the veteran point guard remains out for Tuesday's matchup against the Jazz, Danny Cunningham of 850 ESPN Cleveland reports.

Rubio has yet to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery, but the team has no need to rush the veteran back to game action. Even when he's available, he figures to garner a modest bench role and won't be fantasy relevant unless Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are unavailable.