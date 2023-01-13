Rubio (knee) has been cleared to play Thursday against Portland, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Rubio will make his season debut after finishing off his rehab. He's expected to log between 8-to-12 minutes off the bench, per Fedor, and the Cavs will be sure to keep a close eye on the guard as he eases his way back into game shape.
