Rubio recorded 23 points (9-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, six rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes Saturday during a 101-95 win versus Atlanta.

Rubio recorded his first Cavaliers start Saturday. Despite not logging a double-double as he did during their previous two matchups, the veteran was more efficient across an improved number of game minutes. Rubio bettered his Cavs point and rebound averages (to 16.7 points and 4.0 rebounds per game) but recorded fewer than four turnovers.