Rubio closed Tuesday's 117-113 win over the Magic with three points (1-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block over 11 minutes.

Rubio continues to play very few minutes, logging under 15 minutes for the third straight game. He remains well outside the top 250 for the season and despite the upside in assists and steals, he doesn't even fit the bill as a streaming consideration outside of the deepest formats.