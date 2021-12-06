Rubio contributed 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 31 minutes during Sunday's 109-108 loss to the Jazz.

The Cavs would like to see Isaac Okoro develop into Collin Sexton's replacement for the remainder of the season, but Rubio has been more dependable in the backcourt opposite Darius Garland. The veteran directly correlated with Okoro's court time in the loss, with Rubio finishing out the final five minutes of the game. Sunday's rotation indicates that they trust Rubio more in a close matchup.