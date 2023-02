Rubio (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Rubio sat out Thursday against the Nuggets due to left knee injury management, but he'll return to action a day later as expected. He's missed the last two games but should be able to handle a relatively normal workload Friday. Over five appearances in February, the 32-year-old has averaged 7.4 points and 4.8 assists in 19.4 minutes per game.