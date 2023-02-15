Rubio didn't participate in Cleveland's morning shootaround and is now listed as questionable due to an illness, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Rubio has appeared in 14 of the Cavaliers' past 18 contests since making his season debut Jan. 12, only sitting out one part of back-to-back sets, but he's in danger of missing Cleveland's final game before the All-Star break due to an illness. If that's the case, Raul Neto, Cedi Osman and Caris LeVert would be candidates for increased roles behind Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.