Rubio (knee) is off the injury report for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
Rubio will be available Sunday after sitting out the second half of a back-to-back set due to injury management. In his seven appearances this season, the veteran has averaged 4.6 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 14.6 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Out due to injury management•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Season-high seven assists in win•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Expected to play around 15 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Looks good in season debut•