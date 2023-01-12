Rubio (knee) is questionable for Thursday's game versus Portland.
If Rubio is upgraded to available Thursday, he will likely play 12-15 minutes. However, if he is unable to suit up against the Trail Blazers, he should be able to make his season debut in Saturday's matchup with Minnesota.
