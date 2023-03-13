Rubio notched 11 points (4-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 20 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 win over the Hornets.

Rubio logged 20 minutes Sunday, the third straight game in which he has reached that plateau. While his 11 points were unexpected, he was not able to deliver across his usual categories, notching one assist and zero steals. At this point, Rubio should be viewed as nothing more than a streaming consideration, even in deeper formats.