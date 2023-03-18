Rubio recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 21 minutes during Friday's 117-94 win over Washington.
Rubio was coming off a maintenance day, but he saw his usual minutes Friday night. With about a month left in the season, there has been no indication that the Cavaliers will tweak his load management plan. He's still been a serviceable fantasy player when active as a playmaking specialist.
