Rubio (knee) took the floor for some light 3-on-3 work for the first time Thursday, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Rubio reportedly has a doctor's appointment soon, which should reveal a bit more about where he's at in his recovery. He still appears to be a ways away from retaking the floor, but there are at least some minor signs of progress. Even when healthy, Rubio figures to be slowly integrated into the rotation.