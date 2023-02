Rubio is out for Thursday's game versus the Nuggets due to left knee injury management.

Rubio dealt with an illness before the All-Star break, but he appears to have cleared the aliment during the extended time off. However, he'll still sit out when Cleveland resumes action Thursday, which is the first leg of a back-to-back, to manage his surgically repaired knee. The veteran point guard should be available for Friday's matchup with Atlanta.