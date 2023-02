Rubio (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Evan Dammarell of FearTheSword.com reports.

Rubio sat out the first leg of Cleveland's back-to-back set Friday for left knee injury management. As expected, the veteran guard cleared the injury report Saturday and should reclaim his backup point guard duties. Upon his return, Raul Neto and Cedi Osman may see a decrease in minutes.